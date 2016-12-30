The City of Claremont is conducting its annual Christmas tree recycling program, however, this tree spotted in north Claremont was not picked up because it is flocked. The trees are turned into mulch so they must be placed at the curb completely bare, without tinsel, flocking or tree stand. To recycle your tree, simply put it at the curb on your regular trash day through January 13. Do not be bag the tree, and if it is over 6 feet tall it must be cut in half. For more information, please contact Community Services at (909) 399-5431.
The annual Claremont High School alumni baseball game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7 at the CHS varsity field. Wolfpack alumni should arrive for check in at 11:30 a.m. and pre-game batting practice, which ends at 12:30 p.m. Come out to reconnect with teammates and friends. Questions can be emailed to Coach Ron La Chase at claremonthighbaseball@llmail.net. Go Pack!
Claremont is an anomaly in a lot of ways, but one of our most wonderful quirks is of great benefit to us all: We’re a small town with a big-city art scene.
Where else in the world would a town of 35,000 have a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer giving a fascinating lecture while a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is electrifying the crowd at a small theater just down the street?
Workers have begun the approximately two week process of tearing down the cottage homes at the corner of Bonita and College avenues, which is the first step in the construction of the future Pomona College Museum of Art. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff
It’s no secret that the police blotter is the most widely read part of the COURIER.
There’s something to be said about Claremonters diving into the pages and reading up on the city’s weekly round-up of arrests. Here are some of the more unusal blotter entries of 2016, from disastrous drunks to terrible thieves.
The Claremont Colleges are known for their student activism and none more so than Pitzer College, widely considered the most liberal of the city’s undergraduate institutions. A few causes, however, drew puzzlement and even ire from people across the nation.
The most controversial incident took place prior to the start of the school year, when Karé Ureña (Pitzer ’18) posted on Facebook that she and two friends were planning to live off-campus and needed a third roommate.
