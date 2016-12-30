Login to Claremont COURIER

Claremont's latest news

Claremont's tree recycling program

Teaser Image

The City of Claremont is conducting its annual Christmas tree recycling program, however, this tree spotted in north Claremont was not picked up because it is flocked. The trees are turned into mulch so they must be placed at the curb completely bare, without tinsel, flocking or tree stand. To recycle your tree, simply put it at the curb on your regular trash day through January 13. Do not be bag the tree, and if it is over 6 feet tall it must be cut in half. For more information, please contact Community Services at (909) 399-5431.

Entire Story

POLICE BLOTTER

Another unique crime year in 2016

20/20 VISION by Mark von Wodtke

Take action to sustain urban forest

READERS COMMENTS

Now you're stealing

OBITUARY

Nancy Truitt Arce

Reconnect with home at Claremont High School alumni baseball game

The annual Claremont High School alumni baseball game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7 at the CHS varsity field. Wolfpack alumni should arrive for check in at 11:30 a.m. and pre-game batting practice, which ends at 12:30 p.m. Come out to reconnect with teammates and friends. Questions can be emailed to Coach Ron La Chase at claremonthighbaseball@llmail.net. Go Pack!

Entire Story

Claremont’s 2016 arts and entertainment scene continues to thrive

Teaser Image

Claremont is an anomaly in a lot of ways, but one of our most wonderful quirks is of great benefit to us all: We’re a small town with a big-city art scene. Where else in the world would a town of 35,000 have a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer giving a fascinating lecture while a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is electrifying the crowd at a small theater just down the street?

Entire Story

Twitter Feed

    Poll

    Claremont Courier on Social Media

    • Featured Story
    • Photo Galleries
    Pomona College to demolish cottages

    Pomona College to demolish cottages

    Workers have begun the approximately two week process of tearing down the cottage homes at the corner of Bonita and College avenues, which is the first step in the construction of the future Pomona College Museum of Art. COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff

    Entire Story
    • Year in Review 2016

      Year in Review 2016

    • COURIER week in pictures: 12-23-16

      COURIER week in pictures: 12-23-16

    • COURIER week in pictures: 12-15-16

      COURIER week in pictures: 12-15-16

    • Holiday Promenade

      Holiday Promenade

    • COURIER gallery 12-8-16

      COURIER gallery 12-8-16

    • COURIER week in pictures: 12-2-16

      COURIER week in pictures: 12-2-16

    • Holiday Magazine

      Holiday Magazine

    • COURIER week in pictures 11-25-16

      COURIER week in pictures 11-25-16

    • Courier week in pictures 11-11-16

      Courier week in pictures 11-11-16

    Police blotter highlights from 2016

    Teaser Image

    It’s no secret that the police blotter is the most widely read part of the COURIER. There’s something to be said about Claremonters diving into the pages and reading up on the city’s weekly round-up of arrests. Here are some of the more unusal blotter entries of 2016, from disastrous drunks to terrible thieves.

    Entire Story

    Year’s school news included a bond, solar, activism

    Teaser Image

    The Claremont Colleges are known for their student activism and none more so than Pitzer College, widely considered the most liberal of the city’s undergraduate institutions. A few causes, however, drew puzzlement and even ire from people across the nation. The most controversial incident took place prior to the start of the school year, when Karé Ureña (Pitzer ’18) posted on Facebook that she and two friends were planning to live off-campus and needed a third roommate.

    Entire Story

    It's a quiet week in Claremont but there's still fun to be had

    Teaser Image

    Have you set New Year's resolutions yet? Check our nine-day calendar for some ideas about how to kick off the new year right.

    Entire Story
    More News

    Claremont Business Directory

    Business Directory Homepage
    Current Issue
    Archived Print Issues