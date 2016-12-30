Claremont's latest news Claremont's tree recycling program January 03, 2017 5:06 PM The City of Claremont is conducting its annual Christmas tree recycling program, however, this tree spotted in north Claremont was not picked up because it is flocked. The trees are turned into mulch so they must be placed at the curb completely bare, without tinsel, flocking or tree stand. To recycle your tree, simply put it at the curb on your regular trash day through January 13. Do not be bag the tree, and if it is over 6 feet tall it must be cut in half. For more information, please contact Community Services at (909) 399-5431. Entire Story

Reconnect with home at Claremont High School alumni baseball game January 03, 2017 9:36 AM The annual Claremont High School alumni baseball game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7 at the CHS varsity field. Wolfpack alumni should arrive for check in at 11:30 a.m. and pre-game batting practice, which ends at 12:30 p.m. Come out to reconnect with teammates and friends. Questions can be emailed to Coach Ron La Chase at claremonthighbaseball@llmail.net. Go Pack! Entire Story

Claremont’s 2016 arts and entertainment scene continues to thrive December 30, 2016 2:07 PM Claremont is an anomaly in a lot of ways, but one of our most wonderful quirks is of great benefit to us all: We’re a small town with a big-city art scene. Where else in the world would a town of 35,000 have a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer giving a fascinating lecture while a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is electrifying the crowd at a small theater just down the street? Entire Story

Twitter Feed Follow @Courier91711

Poll Take Our Poll